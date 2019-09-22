Heavyweight Persepolis winner of Tehran's 91st derby

The event was held in the attendance of about 60,000 spectators in Azadi Stadium.

Esteghlal could not change the result when the referee pointed the penalty area in 25 minute.

Finally, in minute 80, Mahdi Abdi scored the first and the only goal of the match.

Persepolis with 9 points is now standing on the second position only because of goal difference with the first team in the tournament while Esteghlal stood on the 15th with two points.

The two clubs are the most popular football clubs of the country and Tehran Derby is followed up with high sensitivity by the two clubs' fans.

