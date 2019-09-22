Sep 22, 2019, 6:16 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 83486198
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian freestyle wrestler grabs bronze at World Champs

Iranian freestyle wrestler grabs bronze at World Champs

Tehran, Sept 22, IRNA – Iranian freestyle wrestler Behnam Ehsanpour received a bronze medal in the weight category of 61 kg at the World Championships which is underway in Nur-Sultan city of Kazakhstan on September 19-22.

Having got rest in the first bout, the Iranian athlete beat rivals from Turkey and Azerbaijan to advance to the semifinal game.

Ehsanpour was defeated against his Russian opponent in the semifinal.

He overpowered his Uzbekistani rival 8-0 in the final stage and stood in third place.

The event serves as a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad or Tokyo 2020, is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place on July 24-August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, with preliminary events in some sports beginning on July 22.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 5 =