Iranian freestyle wrestler grabs bronze at World Champs

Having got rest in the first bout, the Iranian athlete beat rivals from Turkey and Azerbaijan to advance to the semifinal game.

Ehsanpour was defeated against his Russian opponent in the semifinal.

He overpowered his Uzbekistani rival 8-0 in the final stage and stood in third place.

The event serves as a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad or Tokyo 2020, is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place on July 24-August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, with preliminary events in some sports beginning on July 22.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish