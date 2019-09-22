Sep 22, 2019, 6:08 PM
Iran professor among 1% top referees

Zahedan, Sept 22, IRNA – Iranian university professor Masoud Keikhaei for the third consecutive year was granted the title of 1% top referees.

Chancellor of Sistan and Baluchestan Gholam Reza Rezaei said Keikhaei has received two awards from Clarivate Analyics in chemistry and Cross-Field.

He had earlier received an award from Elsevier and American Chemical Society, he added.

Keikhaei with 126 articles and presentation in 140 scientific conferences and membership in the board of 85 scientific journals has so far finalized 18 research projects and had two international projects, he noted.

