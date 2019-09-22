Int'l IranPlast 2019 exhibition kicks off in Tehran

At the event, some 570 local companies along with 35 foreign companies from China, India, Italy, Turkey and Russia took part.

Some 36 science-based companies and three Startup accelerators have taken part in the exhibition.

The 13th International Exhibition of IranPlast exhibiting various products such as raw material, machinery, moulds, auxiliaries and services in plastic and rubber industries is underway and is to be concluded on September 25.

7129**1430

