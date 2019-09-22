Iran, Azerbaijan universities sign MoU on academic coop

The MOU was inked at the meeting of the University of Gilan's Chancellor Ahmad Razi with President of Azerbaijan Technical University Velayat Valiyev in Baku city.

Valiyev expressed pleasure over bilateral relations with the University of Gilan.

Razi, for his part, voiced readiness for mutual cooperation on education, adding that 17,000 students are studying at the university.

He went on to say that the university currently has 10 faculties, 600 instructors as well as 560 faculty members.

