Pakistan urges Saudis to avoid hasty decisions on regional developments

Qureshi while talking to media upon his arrival at New York airport to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly said that Pakistan has made the suggestion during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s two-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

The minister said that the Prime Minister had detailed discussions with Saudi leadership on the current delicate situation in the Middle East.

“We assured the Saudis of our solidarity but also emphasized the need for caution,” Mr Qureshi said. “We urged them not to rush into decisions that could hurt the peace and stability of the region.”

A few weeks ago Saudi oil company Aramco installations came under attacks cutting 50% of Saudi oil production.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has already refuted baseless claims made by some Saudi officials with regard to the recent attacks on oil facilities.

Mousavi described Saudi officials’ unreal and repeated allegations on Iran's role in the attack as illogical and vehemently condemned them.

He regretted that the Saudi government is indulging in a blame game to cover up its own failures by harboring illusions of Iran’s animosity towards it and also ignoring realities.

