Crises in human community must be addressed to eradicate terrorism

According to the public relations office of the Association for Defending Victims of Terrorism, a delegation from the Association is currently on a visit to the Netherlands as messengers of peace for the International Day of Peace.

It said that sustainable peace is not accessible without paying attention to the reality in the process of shaping terrorism and that its destructive function must be addressed.

The full text of the statement is as follows:

"The idea of the peace has been a concern for many scholars and politicians from the very long ago which led to creation of a global structure under the name of United Nations in the contemporary world for settlement of disputes and conflict with dialogue and based on international law."

Statement goes: "Nowadays, centuries after that thought and nuances in the ideal of peace, humanity has the same concerns from the beginning and is confused and the human rights are under perpetual and brutal attacks from the global evil from Africa to Europe and Asia and especially in Yemen, Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic, Palestine, Afghanistan and Pakistan. In this situation, the word of peace seems to be an arbitrary thing not a real or accessible thing in human society."

In the other part we read: "Terrorism poses major threat and challenge to the global peace today and this devastating phenomenon is a tool for imperialists and put the peace of human society in danger of perpetual brutality and makes real peace inaccessible."

Statement continues: "Victims of terrorism are the most genuine voice and the highest price in tribute of human morality and dignity, and they have tribute of the human values by sacrificing their souls, security and health and by accepting the very harsh things.

"The message of the victims is the invitation to abstaining from violence and creating the sustainable peace. This invitation tries to weaken the bases of violence and extremism in the human society by enhancing the public awareness about the consequences of the organization of terrorism."

The Association for Defending Victims of Terrorism called "all the peace and human rights activists, scholars and politicians to pay attention to the protection of victims of terrorism in their programs and try to do so in every situation."

The Association wrote the "world without Terrorism" on the "peace Tree" in front of the palace.

