Iran freestyler grabs silver at World Champs in Kazakhstan

Having got rest in the first round, Karimi overpowered wrestlers from Russia and Ukraine.

In the final stage, the Iranian athlete was defeated by his American rival and stood in second place.

The event serves as a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad or Tokyo 2020, is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, with preliminary events in some sports beginning on July 22.

