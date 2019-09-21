Zarif says remaining B-Team members try to deceive Trump into war

"Even President Trump’s former Secretary of State now confirms what we have long pointed out: #B_Team took @realDonaldTrump for an easy mark who could be lied to and pushed to war—and the US military as their personal mercenary," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday.

He added: "Some still do, despite his firing of one member."

Meanwhile earlier in another message, Zarif referred to B_Team war-mongering approach, saying they are trying to deceive President Trump into war.

"Act of war"or AGITATION for WAR?," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Thursday adding: "Remnants of #B_Team (+ambitious allies) try to deceive @realdonaldtrump into war."

"For their own sake, they should pray that they won't get what they seek," he noted.

"They're still paying for much smaller #Yemen war they were too arrogant to end 4yrs ago," Zarif reiterated.

According to western media, Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday that Israeli officials "played" President Donald Trump in their conversations with him, warning that a "healthy amount of skepticism" is needed in dealings with Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

"They did that with the president on a couple of occasions, to persuade him that ‘We’re the good guys, they’re the bad guys,’" Tillerson added.

