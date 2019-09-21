FM spox says Iranian sailor imprisoned by Somalia pirates released

The senior Iranian diplomat told IRNA that the Iranian sailor named Mohammad Sharif Panahandeh will be repatriated to Tehran with cooperation of Iran's embassy in Ethiopia in the coming days.

Mousavi expressed the hope that three other sailors captured by the pirates would be repatriated to the country.

In 2015 the Iranian fishing boat was hijacked by pirates near Somalian coasts.

Earlier in 2018, 4 captives of the boat had been released and returned to Iran.

In recent years, Iran's Navy has increased its presence in the international waters to protect naval routes and provide security for merchant vessels and tankers.

7129**2050

