Envoy slams US double standards towards Iran

In an exclusive interview with Pakistan’s Online News Agency, Mehdi Honardoost said Iran has always considered diplomatic channels to be the best and the most effective way of resolving problems and disputes.

He added according to historical documents; the Iranian nation is a peace-loving nation that has not invaded any country in the past few centuries.

“We did not receive any reliable and positive signals and signs that the Americans were changing their attitude towards the Iranian nation and country. Apparently, there has been some US rhetoric of readiness for dialogue, but that statement is in no way consistent with the US executive's approach and the continued escalation of sanctions," said the ambassador.

He said the 71-year history of Iran and Pakistan relations has been full of good bilateral relations and mutual cooperation. “Indeed, the two countries can be described as real friends who have come together at all the most difficult times," he said.

The envoy went on to say the two countries have a great deal of political, economical, cultural, security-related, religious, linguistic and historical commonalities, each of which alone can be a solid backing for the promotion of mutually beneficial relationships.

He noted the two countries are on the path of human-trafficking and drug-trafficking due to their geographical location, and both are victims of the horrific phenomenon of terrorism.

Mehdi Honardoost said both Pakistan and Iran, as two major Muslim and Asian nations, share very close views and have common stances within international and regional organizations.

The ambassador said the volume of trade between Iran and Pakistan has increased steadily over the past three years, despite the absence of banking relations, customs problems, tariff barriers, and cost-cutting.

He noted during the last three years, business transactions increased by at least 2 to 3 times from 850 million dollars to 1.580 billion dollars by the end of the last Persian year (April 2019).

Expressing his views, the envoy said that Iran and Pakistan as two countries with complementary economies can trade with each other on many items that are now available at higher prices in business with other countries.

He was of the view that the two countries can work together in different fields of industry, agriculture, science and technology to exchange and share their knowledge.

“For example, Iran, which is among the top 7 countries in the field of nanotechnology, is ready to transfer its technical knowledge to Pakistan in many scientific fields, including industrial and medical. Reciprocally Iran can benefit from Pakistan's achievements in the field of producing textiles or agriculture,” said the envoy.

Mehdi Honardoost said Iran and Pakistan must enter into a strategic relationship as soon as possible with seriousness and speed. “The importance of the presence and membership of the two important countries of the Islamic world and the region demands that these two countries' interactions continue with maximum effort,” he added.

“We consider any tension in the region to the detriment of all regional countries,” stated the diplomat.

He noted that wherever the Muslim world is involved in tension, dispersal, and conflict, we must equally expect the greed of the enemies of Islam to devour Muslim lands more than ever.

“It is clear that the only deterrent to Muslim enemies is the unity and empathy between Muslim communities, and in this respect, of course, the role and responsibility of Islamic states is greater than others,” said the envoy.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish