IRGC says Iran powerful enough to take responsibility of its acts

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks at the opening ceremony Saturday on an exhibition to show drones captured by the Iranian forces.

Iran owns various collections of drones, which have made by the world modern countries including the United States that have violated Iranian territorial space, shot down by the Iranian forces, the IRGC commander said.

Downing of those drones means failure of the US technology in dealing with technology gained by [Iranian] people who are under unfair sanctions and pressures, Salami said.

About the exhibition, Salami said it puts the US barbarism on display.

At the early hours of June 20, the IRGC air force shot down an American spy drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk, for violating Iran's airspace in the Kuh Mobarak (Mobarak Mountain) region located at Hormuzgan province, south of the country.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish