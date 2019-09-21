Iraqi Shia, Sunni scholars call for reinforcing solidarity with Iran

Iraqi scholars made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Consul General in Najaf Hamid Makarem.

During the meeting, Iraqi officials called for sharing Iran's scientific, cultural and academic experience with Iraq and also its participation in construction and development projects in Iraq.

Referring cultural and religious commonalities between Iran and Iraq, they urged dispatching Iraqi students to Iranian universities instead of western universities.

The Iraqi officials also emphasized the need of promoting unity and amity among various Iraqi tribes and also reinforcing solidarity and unity.

Meanwhile, Makarem elaborated on Islamic countries' ways to create rift between Iran and Iraq.

He stressed the need of both countries' vigilance.

