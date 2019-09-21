UN chief calls for working together to guarantees peace, prosperity, safety

"Peace is at the heart of all our work at the United Nations," wrote said Antonio Guterres in a massage, a copy of which was e-mailed to IRNA by the United Nations Information Center (UNIC) in Tehran.

Saying that "peace is much more than a world free of war", he added peace "means resilient, stable societies where everyone can enjoy fundamental freedoms and thrive rather than struggle to meet basic needs."

Today peace faces a new danger: the climate emergency, which threatens our security, our livelihoods and our lives.

He said that is why climate emergency is the focus of this year’s International Day of Peace and why he is convening a Climate Action Summit.

"This is a global crisis."

Guterres urged everyone to "take concrete climate action and demand it of your leaders."

"This is a race we can and must win."

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish