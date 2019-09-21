Ambassador calls for enhanced Tehran-Minsk ties

Oveisi made the remarks in a meeting with the State Secretary of Union State of Russia and Belarus Grigory Rapota.

The Ambassador said that the existing capacities in the area of Eurasian Economic Union and corridor plans have to be used to boost ties between the two countries.

The two sides discussed the latest regional developments as well as the course of multilateral cooperation.

The Union State of Russia and Belarus is a regional structure between the two states established under a treaty they signed on December 8, 1999, to further deepen relations after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish