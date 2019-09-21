Iran envoy confirms JCPOA commission may convene in NY

Earlier Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who is now in New York to attend UNGA session, told reporters that the JCPOA ministerial meeting is to be held in New York on September 25.

Regarding the possibility of US' presence in the JCPOA commission meeting, he said that nothing has yet been proposed but US should stop economic war against Iran if it tends to attend the meeting as a member or as a guest.

Referring to the fact that conditions are clear for US return to negotiating table, Zarif said the table belongs to JCPOA members or those who honor their commitments.

The US cannot continue with economic war against Iran and at the same time request for sitting at negotiating table, he noted.

