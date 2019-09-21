Iran deplores civilian deaths by terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

Mousavi extended hope for those who are interested in future of Afghanistan to be able to pass the current difficult situation by adopting peaceful solutions.

According to Qatari media ‘Al Jazeera’, explosion of a bomb-laden car in Zabul, southern Afghanistan claimed the lives of three and injured 40 others.

Meanwhile, as a result of blasts near US embassy in Kabul and in Parwan where Afghanistan president was delivering his speech 24 people were killed.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish