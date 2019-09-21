Sep 21, 2019, 8:36 AM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83483258
0 Persons

Iran deplores civilian deaths by terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

Iran deplores civilian deaths by terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

Tehran, Sept 21, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi expressed concern over civilian casualties caused by terrorist attacks in public places in Afghanistan and condemned any attack which endangers ordinary people especially women and children.

Mousavi extended hope for those who are interested in future of Afghanistan to be able to pass the current difficult situation by adopting peaceful solutions.

According to Qatari media ‘Al Jazeera’, explosion of a bomb-laden car in Zabul, southern Afghanistan claimed the lives of three and injured 40 others.

Meanwhile, as a result of blasts near US embassy in Kabul and in Parwan where Afghanistan president was delivering his speech 24 people were killed.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 3 =