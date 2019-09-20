Iran FM in New York to attend UNGA session

In addition to accompanying Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Zarif is slated to deliver speech on Wednesday and to attend Rouhani’s bilateral meetings.

He will also hold bilateral talks with his counterparts and will take part in meeting with UN political experts, reporters and also American media.

The joint commission on Iran nuclear deal - known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - will also be held on the sidelines of the UNGA session.

UN announced in a statement that leaders of the countries will take part in the series of sessions with the aim of beefing up efforts in the fields of climate change, sustainable growth, health and global peace in addition to the General Assembly.

The United Nations General Assembly is one of the six principal organs of the UN, the only one in which all member nations have equal representation, and the main deliberative, policy-making, and representative organ of the UN.

