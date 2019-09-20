Indonesia: Any allegation against Iran should be substantiated

Speaking in an exclusive interview with IRNA, Alimudin said: “It is clear that any allegation to complicate the Islamic Republic of Iran in Yemeni drone attacks or other incidents in the Persian Gulf should be substantiated.”

“Even for Indonesia which is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, has always raised this issue that please bring the evidence and facts and for Indonesia the incident itself is not justifiable,” he added.

“We condemn these incidents but it is too premature to accuse any country of complicity,” Alimudin said.

Referring to humanitarian situation for the refugees in Yemen, the Indonesian diplomat said: “For the Yemenis and Saudis we always raised the issue that it should be ended soon.”

He added: “It is not good for all of us not only from the region but for us from the Islamic World.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Alimudin urged Saudi Arabia and Yemen have to sit together and they have to talk in a comprehensive way on how to solve this issue.

“The position of Dr. Zarif and the Islamic Republic of Iran should be seen from the whole picture considering this conflict in the region,” he noted.

Interview by Ali Izadi

9376**1416

