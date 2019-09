In the semi-final stage, Iranian players hit Korean rivals 3-1.

Iran was overpowered 25-22 in the first set, but it was the winner in the next three sets.

The Iranian squad had earlier overshined Sri Lanka, Qatar, China, India and Taipei and was hit by Australia.

South Korea’s defeat came after its six earlier victories.

The 2019 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship will be underway until Saturday.

