Zarif: Iran has no desire for war

"@SecPompeo has it the other way around," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.



"It's not #Iran that wishes to fight to the last American; rather, it is his #B_Team hosts who seem to wish to fight Iran to the last American," he added.



Zarif noted: "Iran has no desire for war, but we will, and always have, defend our people and our nation."

Earlier in a separate message, Iranian top diplomat referred to B_Team war-mongering approach, saying they are trying to deceive President Trump into war.

Meanwhile, he told CNN that Iran hoped to avoid conflict, adding that the country was willing to talk to its regional rivals Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. But the possibility of a return to negotiations with the US, however, would not happen unless Washington provided full sanctions relief as promised under the 2015 nuclear deal.

"I make a very serious statement about defending our country. I am making a very serious statement that we don't want to engage in a military confrontation," said Zarif.

He added that a military response based on "deception" about the weekend attacks would cause "a lot of casualties."

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish