Iran freestyler advances to final stage of World Championships  

The 2019 World Championships will be underway until September 22.

The winners will also be granted 2020 Olympic quota.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad or Tokyo 2020, is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, with preliminary events in some sports beginning on July 22.

After having rest in the first round, Karimi hit Russian fighter and advanced to quarter-finals.

In quarter-finals, he overpowered Ukraine and advanced to semi-final match.

Finally, after winning a match against Russian freestyler, Karimi advanced to final stage.

