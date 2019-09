The event which will be underway during September 20-22 is being held in Kata as well Kumite categories.

Some 200 athletes from 11 countries, including Turkey, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan Republic, Iraq, Afghanistan, India, and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic along with Iran are competing at the competition.

At the 14th edition of the event, Iran had ranked 1st by snatching 10 gold, 15 silver, and 23 bronze medals.

