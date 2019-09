In his message which was released in reaction to the so-called coalition for peaceful resolution.

Zarif listed Iran's diplomatic initiatives as follows:

'85 Security in Persian Gulf

'97 Dialogue Among Civilizations

'13 World Against Violence

'13 Syria Peace Plan

'14 Regional Dialogue Forum

'15 Yemen Peace Plan

'17 Astana Process

'19 Regional Non-Aggression Pact

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish