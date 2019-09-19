Zarif to leave for New York Friday morning

Zarif will visit New York to attend the 74th Meeting of the UN General Assembly in the city, he tweeted.

UN announced in a statement that leaders of the countries will take part in the series of sessions with the aim of beefing up efforts in the fields of climate change, sustainable growth, health and global peace in addition to the General Assembly.

The United Nations General Assembly is one of the six principal organs of the UN, the only one in which all member nations have equal representation, and the main deliberative, policy-making, and representative organ of the UN.

