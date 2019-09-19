Zionist regime obstacle to nuclear weapon free Middle East: Envoy

Addressing the 63rd General Conference of IAEA in Vienna, he called on the international community to pressure the regime to join Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Establishment of nuclear weapon free Middle East has been demanded by most of the regional states since long ago, as many resolutions have been enacted in this regard as of 1980, he said.

Islamic Republic of Iran believes in creating such zones in a volatile region such as Middle East, as Zionist regime's unrelenting nuclear activities are still threatening the region and beyond, Gharibabadi said.

Reiterating that Iran strongly believes global adherence to NPT as well as implementation of IAEA Safeguards, especially in the Middle East, will effectively contribute to establishment of nuclear weapon free zone, he hoped that NPT will be enforced across the occupied lands after Palestine's joining to the treaty.

All the countries except the Zionist regime are members of NPT and are fulfilling their commitments, he said, deploring that Zionist regime's covert nuclear capabilities as a serious threat to the neighboring and other countries' security is going unnoticed by certain countries.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish