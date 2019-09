The meeting attended by Persepolis chief coach Gabriel Calderon took place at the premises of the club. The two ambassadors were present at the invitation of director of the club Mohammad Hassan Ansarifard.

Argentina's ambassador in Tehran voiced his country's readiness for sports cooperation with Iran.

Brazilian Ambassador to Iran Rodrigo Santos also expressed interest to step up sports cooperation with Iran.

