New deal with US impossible at present: Spokesman

Talking to the world network Al-Alam on Thursday, he added that Iran believes in diplomacy as well as its diplomatic capabilities.

"We talked with the Americans for two years, but it was the Americans who left the negotiating table," he said.

Referring to the commitments the parties to JCPOA have undertaken, he said that they are duty-bound to ease trade with Iran and it is regrettable to see Europe seeks permission from the former member when it wants to fulfill its commitments.

Mousavi condemned the allegations leveled by the US and Saudi leaders on attacks on Aramco, saying, "Our influence in the region is a natural one. We never act against our neighbors."

He also called on them to produce their documents and evidence behind their claim that Iran was involved in the attack on Saudi oil facilities.

While Yemenis declare that they are responsible for the attacks, they accuse Iran, as they do not believe the oppressed people carry out such actions empty-handed, he said.

"Iran considers missile capabilities its red-line, given the experience it had in the past," he said, reiterating that Iran is strong enough to claim its responsibility if it had done something.

Referring to Iran's efforts to end Yemen crisis, Mousavi said that it has urged Ansarullah to attend political talks.

All the alien forces present in the region with the Syrian government's permission should leave the region, he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish