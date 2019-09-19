Iranian, Iraqi FMs discuss regional developments on phone

According to Iran Foreign Ministry's Information Dissemination Department, unfounded claims by the US and Saudi Arabia leaders about the agent behind the explosions in the Saudi oil facilities and the Zionist regime elections are among the major regional issues which have impacted the two neighboring states of Iran and Iraq.

Based on the latest results of the elections, Benjamin Netanyahu's party has failed, which will lead to his administration's collapse.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish