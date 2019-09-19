Transport ready to take pilgrims to Arbaeen procession

The transport services have been arranged in four border crossings in west of the country, Mohammad Eslami told reporters on Thursday during his visit to Iran's southwestern Chazzabeh border terminal.

The Arbaeen procession is one of the largest religious ceremony being held in Iraq every year.

It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household.

Each year, pilgrims, mainly from Iraq and Iran, stage funeral procession on foot to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located.

Eslami said that all shortages and minor problems in border terminals will be solved completely in the next few days.

Muslims' march for Arbaeen started openly in 2003 after the collapse of the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

