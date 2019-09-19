IRGC cmdr says enemy attempts to drive Iran to poverty

Major General Hossein Salami said that the government stands by the people and endeavors to remove their problems as secrets of defeating the enemies.

Salami made the remarks at the opening ceremony on several anti-poverty projects in northeastern province of North Khorasan.

Providing the people with basic needs is Supreme Leader's top priority, the commander noted.

About Iran's regional power, Salami said the armed forces have closed all doors to the enemy in the battlefield and have left no way for their comeback.

Iran, today, is not afraid of any big or small enemy, the IRGC commander stressed.

Today, Iran's power has compelled them to falsely attribute what happens elsewhere to Iran, a reference to the Yemeni drone attacks on Saudi refineries.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish