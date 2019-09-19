Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 19

** IRAN NEWS
- Enemies failed to sow discord between Iran and Iraq
- Belgium joins INSTEX
- Iran warns US of retaliation in case of any attack
** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani: US, Saudi Arabia responsible for conflict in region
- France: No proof for Iran involvement
- Japan: Houthis not Iran carried out Saudi attacks
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iran warns of crushing response of any aggression
- Sardar Azmoun scores first goal of UEFA champions league season
- "White Helmets execute Syrian, women, children"
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Arbaeen march, introduction to new Islamic civilization
- GDP growth at 0.4% in Q1
- Iran officially warns US: Any act will face quick response
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Tehran Stocks drifts down 2.6%
- US warned against action over Saudi oil attacks
- Output of copper products rises 13%
1483**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment