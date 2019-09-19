Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 19

** IRAN NEWS

- Enemies failed to sow discord between Iran and Iraq

- Belgium joins INSTEX

- Iran warns US of retaliation in case of any attack

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: US, Saudi Arabia responsible for conflict in region

- France: No proof for Iran involvement

- Japan: Houthis not Iran carried out Saudi attacks

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran warns of crushing response of any aggression

- Sardar Azmoun scores first goal of UEFA champions league season

- "White Helmets execute Syrian, women, children"

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Arbaeen march, introduction to new Islamic civilization

- GDP growth at 0.4% in Q1

- Iran officially warns US: Any act will face quick response

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tehran Stocks drifts down 2.6%

- US warned against action over Saudi oil attacks

- Output of copper products rises 13%



