Azerbaijan Technical University, University of Gilan sign cooperation deal

According to Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan Technical University, the agreement seeks to enhance cooperation between the two universities in the fields of education and scientific research.

During the meeting, Valiyev expressed his university's interest in cooperation with University of Gilan.

Razi said that currently, 17,000 students are studying in University of Gilan which has 10 faculties and two research centers.

He said that University of Gilan is willing to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan Technical University.

