Iran source of security, stability in region: Envoy

The Zionist regime with a history of opportunistic policies to divert attentions from its barbaric and inhumane behaviors towards Palestinian nation and other Middle Eastern states is a source of crisis, instability and anger in the recent history of the region, he said.

It is ridiculous to see a regime which has violated all non-proliferation and disarmament treaties shamelessly advises a country whose facilities are under close supervision of the IAEA, he said, noting that all Iranian nuclear activities are conducted in the most transparent manner.

He also rejected irrelevant and unfounded claims of UAE representative, saying that Iran has observed highest standards in the construction and commissioning of its nuclear facilities.

Iran has a transparent and well-established nuclear program, he said recommending new comers to the nuclear field in the region, including UAE, to show maximum transparency and avoid any diversion in their peaceful program.

