Iran, Kazakhstan sports capabilities to help boost athletic cooperation

Reza Salehi-Amiri who is in Kazakhstan to attend the Third Meeting of Olympic Council of Asia delivered a lecture in the meeting late on Wednesday.

Commenting on Iran's capabilities in the field of sports, he stressed the need for boosting cooperation among Iran and Central Asian states.

He also proposed holding Sports Olympiad of Central Asian states which was welcomed by the member states.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Teimour Koulibayev stressed the need for promoting sports collaboration between the two countries.

Koulibayev, for his part, expressed pleasure over his Iranian counterpart's visit to his country and voiced readiness for promoting cooperation.

