FM Zarif urges US to stop war, terror

"Escalating US economic WAR on Iranians, @realDonaldTrump ordered SoT "to substantially increase sanctions against the COUNTRY of Iran!," Zarif tweeted on Wednesday.



"It’s admission that US is DELIBERATELY targeting ordinary citizens: #EconomicTerrorism, illegal & inhuman," he added.



"ُStop war & terror," Zarif warned US.

Meanwhile, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said in remarks to the cabinet session on Wednesday that negotiation under maximum pressure is impossible and that if the US wants to talk with Iran, they must put an end to "Economic Terrorism".

in the meantime, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said that the US needs to lift "Economic Terrorism" against Iranians, pre-requisite to negotiations.

In response to a question that US president has recently and especially after G-7 Summit said he was willing to hold talks with Iranian officials, he said Tehran has declared for several times that there will be no room for negotiations unless the US lifts cruel sanctions and "Economic Terrorism" against Iran.

US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin has made it clear that maximum pressure policy still continues against Iran, Takht Ravanchi said.

Iran's stance is clear and Americans are aware of the fact that Tehran will never accept maximum pressure, he said.

Describing sanctions against Iran as cruel, Iranian envoy called for lifting the sanctions.

