Iran, Azerbaijan consult on Caspian Sea

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on Wednesday reported that the bilateral consultations made by Khalaf Khalafov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan and the Special Representative of the President on issues related to the Caspian Sea, "Reza Nazar Ahari," Director General of the Office for the Coordination of bilateral diplomatic relations and regional initiatives of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

The meeting discussed the establishment of the Convention Secretariat within the framework of the protection of the environment of the Caspian Sea, as well as the importance of reaching an agreement on the date of holding the next summit of the supreme working group of the Caspian Sea littoral states and issues of discussion in the summit.

Convention on the legal regime of the Caspian Sea was signed after two decades in August last year. With the signing of the contract, the countries around the water basin should in accordance with this Convention apply sovereignty, sovereign rights, exclusivity and also their competence in the Caspian Sea.

The Caspian Legal Regime Convention was signed by the leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan at the 5th Summit of the Caspian Sea countries in the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, on August 12, 2018.

It is a landmark instrument that is expected to expand good-neighborly relations among parties, including Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Russia, and Kazakhstan.

Around 90 percent of the Convention has been addressed by the member-states.

Only two issues – determining the baselines and delimitation of the remaining seabed and underground resources – need further negotiations, said a statement by the Foreign Ministry one day after signing of the Convention.

