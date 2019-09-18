Special committee to deal with Iranian, Turkish businessmen's problems

Speaking at a conference on investment opportunities between Iran and Turkey on Wednesday, Vaezi pointed to regular meetings of the leaders of Iran, Russia, and Turkey aimed at resolving the Syrian crisis and restoring peace and stability in the region.

He noted that the three presidents' efforts at these meetings have always been to help secure the region by working together to resolve the Syrian crisis.

Iranian president's chief of staff referred to Iran and Turkey as two Islamic and neighboring countries with exceptional political, economic and geographical capacities among the Islamic countries of the region and emphasized that Tehran and Ankara could be the core of development-oriented interaction with other countries in the region.

The high-ranking official went on to say that along with the recent trilateral summit, the presidents of Iran and Turkey had a great opportunity to hold a very productive and intimate bilateral meeting and the high-level delegations of the two countries had good meetings and negotiations with their counterparts.

The president's chief of staff evaluated that the twenty-seventh Joint Economic Commission of the two countries was very successful compared to the previous commissions and said that the problems raised in this commission were less than the past and had great achievements.

The synergy between Iran and Turkey, especially regarding economic issues, could be a turning point in bringing the two nations closer together, said Vaezi.

Referring to the efforts made in the area of ​​economic cooperation, especially in the area of ​​preferential trade agreement, the official highlighted that we are preparing the two countries' businessmen to move towards free trade and the two governments are trying to pave the way for cooperation in the sectors to facilitate the privatization of the two countries.

