North Korea, Sweden ambassadors met with FM Zarif

Kang Sam Hyon, DPRK ambassador, at the end of his mission in Iran met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

New Swedish Ambassador to Tehran Mattias Lentz met on the same day with the Foreign Minister to submit a copy of his credentials.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that foreigners never protect regional countries and advised regional states to respect themselves if they want others to do so.

Addressing a ceremony held to mark the anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) day, Zarif said: “In this age that multilateralism is under threat and unilateralism is destroying our accomplishments over the past several decades, it is always a sign of hope to see a prosperous, successful and energetics gathering of important members of our Asians gathered in ASEAN people who can think and plan for themselves and who can think ahead and think progressively for a better future not only for their own citizens but for the citizens of the global community at large.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister also said that the US maximum pressure on Iran has failed and has gone nowhere.

Zarif made the remarks in an exclusively interview with IRNA correspondent when asked whether the US can use Yemeni attacks as a means to exert pressure on Iran to negotiate.

Instead of considering the war crimes perpetrated in Yemen, the Americans tend to highlight any probable response by the Yemeni people to such crimes, Zarif said.

Iran has always believed that the only way to settle the ongoing crisis in Yemen is to end waging war on Yemen, Zarif said, adding that Tehran has always been ready to help end the Yemeni conflict.

