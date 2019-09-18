Japan says no evidence of Iran's involvement in attack on Saudi oil facilities

Kono said Wednesday at a news conference in Tokyo condemning the attack on Saudi oil facilities that Tokyo believes that the Yemeni Houthis have attacked Saudi Arabia and have accepted responsibility for it, Kyodo news agency reported.

Earlier, Japan's newly appointed Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi reiterated the need for peace and stability in the Middle East in response to the drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Aramco oil facilities.

Attacking Saudi oil facilities will destabilize the situation in West Asia, he said, adding that peace in the Middle East is important to the international community.

The Japanese official said the constant supply of oil from the Middle East is essential to the stability and prosperity of the global economy, including Japan, and that the region's security for energy transmission should be maintained.

The Japanese Foreign Minister stated that his government is committed to continuing engagement with the region and working with Middle Eastern countries to promote peace and stability in the region.

Earlier on Saturday, Saudi news media reported a fire at two Aramco oil refineries in the cities of "Baqiq" and "Hojra Horais" in the east of the country.

Hours later, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Yahya Asad, in an interview with al-Masirah television, claimed responsibility for the attack, noting, "If Saudi Arabia continues to invade and besiege Yemen territory, the goals and extent of next Yemeni operations will be wider and more painful exponentially as long Riyadh has no choice but to stop its aggression.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish