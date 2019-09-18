Iran, Iraq sign MoU on border cooperation

The eighth annual meeting of the Iran-Iraq Border Commanders was held in Baghdad, Iraq's capital on Wednesday, in addition to various discussions between two sides, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to increase coordination and cooperation in the border areas was signed between the two sides.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Brigadier General Qasem Rezaei, the Border Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Border Commander of Iraq Lieutenant General Hamed Abdullah al-Husseini, in presence of border commanders from the two provinces at the Babylon Hotel in the Iraqi capital.

After signing the MoU, Brigadier General Rezaei told reporters that the main focus of the document is to strengthen the border points in northeastern Iraq in adjacent to Iran's borders.

He went on to say that we are still witnessing the unauthorized commute in the area, and we have agreed with the Iraqi side that this problem to be removed.

Rezaei also referred to another important topic of agreement on how to create security platforms and facilities for pilgrims, especially during the Arbaeen days, and said that more than three million Iranian pilgrims are expected to travel to Iraq this year. This volume of pilgrims in the time span of 3 to 5 days requires different cooperation and coordination between Iran and Iraq.

He said the two countries also agreed to establish joint bases on all four borders (Shalamcheh, Mehran, Khosravi, Chazzabeh) and the two sides to have joint meetings over a period of three to six months and to coordinate security issues for passengers and pilgrims commuting between the two countries.

Rezaei underlined the main message of today's memorandum of understanding is the brotherhood of the two nations and the governments of Iran and Iraq.

Lieutenant General Hamed Abdullah al-Husseini, Iraqi border commander, also told reporters that all coordination was made to secure four border crossings between the two countries.

