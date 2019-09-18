Easing tensions not to be realized without removing root causes of regional crisis: Shamkhani

Shamkhani, in his note a copy of which was cited by IRNA, underlined that the Yemeni crisis spearheaded by Saudi Arabia's continuing aggression for more than 50 months has had no military solution, and only within the framework of the Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue can be completed without the involvement of third parties.

The all-out defense of the oppressed Yemeni people against the foreign aggression and the brutal killing of its citizens is their legitimate right and a natural response to the cruelty of the aggressors, the SNSC highlighted.

Shamkhani underscored that the weapons of the Yemeni army are designed and manufactured by themselves and attributing it to other countries is to flee ahead in order to avoid accountability with regard to wasting resources on purchasing advanced and ineffective military equipment from Western countries.

The high-ranking official in his note stressed that Iran's strategic policy is to reduce tensions, avoid any conflict and resolve regional crises through dialogue, but with full preparation is monitoring any attempt to attack the country or the interests of the Islamic Republic and, to the utmost, It will give a definite and all-out response to possible evils that may be a surprise to aggressors.

Referring to the recent developments in Yemen and the attack on Aramco oil facilities, Government spokesman Ali Rabiei in his weekly conference on Monday, said that some ill-thinkers in the region are heading for making divisions by leveling baseless accusations and trying to increase distrust among neighbors, one example of which we witness in these destructive acts in recent days in incident for Aramco in Saudi Arabia.

The government spokesman noted that unfortunately, the roots of this war and the insecurity and instability in the region are ignored. We believe that Yemen has been under attack and subversive inhumanity and aggression for the past five years, with many deaths, displaced children and many orphans being the result of this 5-year war against these defenseless people. These are the roots and foundations of the region's insecurities that do not need to be projected.

