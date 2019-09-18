Supreme Leader terms Arbaeen rally as unique in history

The Supreme Leader expressed appreciation over the warm hospitality of the Iraqi nation in Arbaeen rallies, emphasizing that the religious ceremony is a prerequisite for the expansion of Imams' traditions and shaping new Islamic civilization.

The Arbaeen is a sign indicating Islamic Communities supported by God, he underscored.

Ayatollah Khamenei also thanked Iraqi authorities on ensuring the security of the Arbaeen occasion, the people involved in serving Arbaeen pilgrims voluntarily as well as Iraq's senior clerics.

He pointed out that the spiritual love for Imam Hossein (AS) is extraordinary and is becoming a global phenomenon.

The Supreme Leader asserted that Today's world suffering from oppression and corruption needs a remarkable way and knowledge of Imam Hossein (AS) as a role model.

Ayatollah Khamenei underlined that if Imam Hossein (AS) is introduced accurately, then Islam and the Holy Quran will be introduced.

Referring to the Arbaeen walk as a means of familiarizing with Imam Hossein's logic and behavior, the Supreme Leader reiterated that The Imam's logic was based on right and standing up to the oppression and nowadays the young are hungry for the logic.

Ayatollah Khamenei described Arbaeen as a manifestation of the momentous message of Ashura (the 10th day of Muharram), adding that Imam Hossein (AS) does not particularly belong to the Shia Muslims, but He is for all human beings and that is the reason why non-Muslims participate in the occasion.

While Islam's enemies utilize all their tools and potential for combating Islamic communities, Allah Almighty bestows honor and glory on Arbaeen rally.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution stressed that if the countless capacity of Islamic nations in West Asia, as well as North Africa, are amalgamated, then the true meaning of Allah's glory and great Islamic civilization will be revealed to the world.

Ayatollah Khamenei stated that the Iraqi youth demonstrated their power in recent developments, underlining they could neutralize the plots of Daesh and Takfiri groups through the Fatwas (religious edicts) of Iraqi senior clerics.

Describing Iran and Iraq nations inextricably bound up with each other, he said that the enemies have attempted to ruin the nations' unity, whereas it is unwavering due to getting help from Allah and Imams.

Pointing out to the plots, threats and sanctions of the US and its mercenaries against Iran during past forty years, the Supreme Leader reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran's seedling has turned into a mighty tree and its fruits are multiplying.

