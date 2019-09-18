Iran urges US to deliver on nuclear commitments to turn back to negotiating table

"As the Supreme Leader said it as well our commitment shows that if the others want to interact with us, they have to be committed to their international commitments," Iran’s FM Mohammad Javad Zarif told the media on Wednesday on the sidelines of a meeting of the ambassadors of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member-states in Tehran.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that the US should lift all the reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran to be able to talk to Iran within the previous P5+1 group of signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal.

“That means that if the US wants to have a seat in the negotiating table, it must return to its commitments and show that it’s a reliable country. If we can’t rely on it, it’s not a country with which there can be an agreement,” added Zarif.

The Iranian foreign minister slammed the US for withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal, saying that “it doesn’t value its own signature either”.

He urged the US Administration to change course to avoid its further isolation in the world. “The White House one day decides to invite some people, then it cancels the meeting and sanctions them. This shows that the US policy is wrong,” Zarif mentioned.

The Iranian minister was referring to the fact that the US invited the Taliban to strike a deal with the Afghan government in Camp David. But, later it called the meeting off.

The US Administration of President Donald Trump has fired his national security advisor John Bolton over “serious foreign policy disagreements, including Iran.

In Israel, caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies failed to garner a majority of seats in the legislature, as Israelis went to the ballot boxes for the second time in a year on Tuesday following an inconclusive election in April.

The Iranian foreign minister used to call Bolton, Netanyahu (who is also known as BB), Saudi Prince Bin Salman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s ruler Bin Zayed, as the B-Team.

With two of the Bs out, experts believe there could be an ease in the US hawkish policy on Iran.

“As a matter of the fact, the US and Zionist regime’s extremist and radical policies are doomed to failure and we are witnessing these failures one after another,” Zarif stressed.

Several days ago, Saudi oil facilities were targeted in attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group. However, the US has accused Iran of being behind them.

The Iran top diplomat urged Washington to look at the facts rather than “distracting the world’s opinion from the facts”. “I think the US administration wants to forget the realities of the region,” Zarif stressed.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish