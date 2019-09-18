President Rouhani says Iran remains committed to JCPOA

Iran has taken the third step of reducing its commitments, but the world should know that Iran is to take action within governing international rules and regulations, NPT, and the safeguards agreement, said President Hassan Rouhani, hoping that the other signatories of the deal to remain loyal to their commitments in order to make a better and safer situation in the world and the region.

He said that the US will not reach its goals through "maximum pressure" and added that Iran will never negotiate with the US under that policy. The US must stop all the pressures on Iran.

The whole world properly knows the meaning of negotiations under pressures, Rouhani said adding that no country will negotiate under maximum pressure. If the US has good faith and has repented, it should truthfully prove it and put an end to oppression and pressure on Iranian people.

The US officials are exerting maximum accusation on Iran through "baseless, meaningless" remarks but "no one inside or outside Iran will pay any heed to them."

Regarding banking relations between Iran and other countries, he said that Iran is making transactions out of the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), adding that once the West assumed banking ties were equal to 'SWIFT' and whenever they deprive a country of such services, the country's banking will be destroyed.

But today there is a substitute for SWIFT. Iran will collaborate with Russia and Turkey, and in the future with Eurasian countries, he said adding that using national currencies in foreign transactions with Russia, Iraq, and Turkey will solve many problems, he said.

He also said that such resistance against US hegemony over financial and banking systems, will eventually weaken the dominance of the US.

Rouhani went on to say that the US should know that the effect of "maximum pressure" is now over.

Rouhani also added that the Central Bank of Iran has announced that the country has had a positive growth in non-oil economy.

He said there are positive signs in employment, inflation control, agricultural products, industry, and rendering services.

Rouhani said the export of steel and some mineral products have registered remarkable growth in recent years while the export of petrochemical products has a better status.

