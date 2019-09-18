Iran FM says US maximum pressure has gone nowhere

Zarif made the remarks speaking exclusively with IRNA correspondent when asked whether the US can use Yemeni attacks as a means to exert pressure on Iran to negotiate.

Instead of considering the war crimes perpetrated in Yemen, the Americans tend to highlight any probable response by the Yemeni people to such crimes, Zarif said.

Iran has always believed that the only way to settle the ongoing crisis in Yemen is to end waging war on Yemen, the foreign minister said, adding that Iran has always been ready to help end the Yemeni conflict.

