Iran envoy calls for close regional cooperation

In an exclusive interview with Pakistan's Sabah News Agency Mehdi Honardoost said that Iran stands against the political and military presence of the imperialist and trans-regional powers in West Asia, Middle East and Central Asian regions.

Replying to a question the Iranian Ambassador said that tensions and conflicts in the West Asia region are high, however, potential of cooperation, convergence and participation is also very much which could be attained by all the regional countries through collaboration.

The diplomat said that in view of current tensions, first step will be the guarantee by all the sides to avoid conflict and military confrontation.

“Proposal for Minister of Foreign Affairs of Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif in this first step is about signing of a joint non-aggression agreement could be a big confidence building step,” he said.

He added that the second step could be de-escalation and reciprocal confidence building among the regional countries.

The envoy said that in the third step by boosting and enhancing economic and cultural cooperation, interests of the regional countries could be further connected.

“Final step could be in line with strengthening of security-political framework in the region with the objective of ensuring stability, durable peace and development without need of presence of trans-regional elements.”

