Aras Free Economic Zone joins World Tourism Organization

Talking to media reporters on Wednesday, Mohsen Nariman said that membership of five new Iranian entities to the UNWTO was approved by the UNWTO administrative council last June in Baku and on the sidelines of the 23rd session of the UNWTO General Assembly held in Saint Petersburg, Russia in September 2019.

Being a member of the World Tourism Organization allows the members to take advantage of the latest state-of-the-art private and public sector achievements of other countries in various fields such as planning, marketing, education and advertisement.

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is a specialized intergovernmental agency of the UN system, uniting 157 member countries.

UNWTO operates on the basis of the Charter and the Financial Rules attached to it, which entered into force on January 2, 1975. Russia, as the successor of the former USSR, has been a member of UNWTO since 1975. The highest governing body of the UNWTO is the biennial General Assembly.

*** Aras Free Zone: Iran’s gleaming tourism

Aras Free Zone is an environment ready for the bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation between Iran and Russia and the countries of the South Caucasus. Aras Free Zone with an area of 51,000 hectares of land, relying on its fully prepared investment infrastructure (facilities including water, electricity, gas, and the development of connecting roads), as one of the Turkish investors said while visiting this Zone, is like a prepared cake that any country is willing to win a significant share of it.



In addition to the readiness of infrastructure, this important economic region of Iran has a master development plan for the fields of industry, agriculture, trade, transit and tourism, and it can be said that the industry possesses the backbone of the formation of this region with a share of 59 percent of investment in four industrial phases: heavy, high-tech, and light industries and processing agricultural products from more than eight countries in the region and the world.



Along with the industrial sector, the agriculture in the region having several thousand acres of garden field which are completely mechanized in Gordian, Golfaraj, downstream lands of Khodafarin Dam and the greenhouse phase of several hundred hectares, has the second largest share in the economic structure of Aras Free Trade and Economic Zone.

