Turkish businessmen eager to make investment in Maku Free Zone

He made the remarks in a meeting with deputy head of Maku Free Zone Mahdi Khalaf Khani.

Gozutuk said that Iran-Turkey common borders have always been border of peace and friendship, adding that grounds have been prepared for cooperation between Iranian and Turkish businessmen.

He added that building joint industrial towns in Maku will be beneficial and economical for both sides.

He called for facilitating construction of these towns for maintaining trade cooperation between Iranian and Turkish businessmen.

Stressing facilitation of transportation between two countries, he said renovation of transit fleet, improving the roads, facilitating loading and unloading and supporting businessmen and small industries will be far more effective for trade ties between Iran and Turkey.

Meanwhile, Khalaf Khani expressed readiness for removing foreign investors’ problems, saying youth labor forces, Maku’s advantages, cheap energy and access to global markets have made Maku Free Economic Zone distinguished from other areas in Iran.

Maku Free Economic Zone was established in order to ease carrying out basic works including construction and economic development, investment and increasing public income, providing suitable employment, regulating labor and goods market, active presence in global and regional markets, offering public services and producing different kinds of industrial and technological goods.

