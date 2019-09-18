Sep 18, 2019, 8:23 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 18

Tehran, Sept 18, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Wednesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Supreme Leader rules out talks with US

- Yemeni defense means Al Saud’s defeat

- Tehran, Islamabad sign revised agreement for gas pipeline project

** IRAN DAILY

- Leader: US can engage in multilateral talks if it honors JCPOA

- China establishes $400b credit line for trade with Iran

- UNHCR official lauds Iran’s support for refugees, urges support

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran leader rules out talks with U.S.

- Yemeni source warns of expanding attacks to UAE oil facilities

- Iran win CAFA U-15 Girls Championship

** TEHRAN TIMES

- No talks maximum pressure has failed

- SEPAM replaces SWIFT in banking transactions with Russia

- “Gold Runner”, “Truck” shine at Duhok film festival

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- No talks with US at any level

- Tehran stocks fall mid sell-off rush

- EU banks to join INSTEX

