Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 18

** IRAN NEWS
- Supreme Leader rules out talks with US
- Yemeni defense means Al Saud’s defeat
- Tehran, Islamabad sign revised agreement for gas pipeline project
** IRAN DAILY
- Leader: US can engage in multilateral talks if it honors JCPOA
- China establishes $400b credit line for trade with Iran
- UNHCR official lauds Iran’s support for refugees, urges support
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iran leader rules out talks with U.S.
- Yemeni source warns of expanding attacks to UAE oil facilities
- Iran win CAFA U-15 Girls Championship
** TEHRAN TIMES
- No talks maximum pressure has failed
- SEPAM replaces SWIFT in banking transactions with Russia
- “Gold Runner”, “Truck” shine at Duhok film festival
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- No talks with US at any level
- Tehran stocks fall mid sell-off rush
- EU banks to join INSTEX
